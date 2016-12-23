You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Land to jointly develop landed homes with Metland in Greater Jakarta

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 18:46
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

KEPPEL Land and PT Metropolitan Land Tbk (Metland) will jointly develop landed homes in Greater Jakarta.

Keppel Land, through its wholly owned subsidiary PT Sukses Manis Indonesia, has taken a 50 per cent stake in a joint development with PT Metropolitan Permata Development, a subsidiary of Metland, one of Indonesia's leading property developers.

The total consideration of the 50 per cent stake is 250 billion rupiah (S$26.8 million). The joint development will yield about 450 landed homes on a 12-ha site in Tangerang, a satellite city located adjacent to West Jakarta.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening