You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kimly posts S$5m Q4 profit on higher revenue

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 9:20 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

COFFEE shop operator Kimly Limited reported S$4.98 million of net profit attributable to owners of the company for the fourth quarter ended Sept 30, up from S$2.5 million a year ago.

This brings the full fiscal-year net profit to S$21.4 million, 76 per cent more than the preceding year.

But the surge was mainly technical, due to a restructuring exercise in shareholding structure when Kimly was listed on the Catalist board in March this year.

This resulted in S$2.5 million and S$12 million of net profit in Q4 2016 and fiscal 2016, respectively being attributable to non-controlling interests.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Assuming the restructuring exercise had been completed before fiscal 2016, there would be no profit attributable to non-controlling interest. Hence, net profit for the fourth quarter would have been 2 per cent lower year on year while net profit for the full year ended Sept 30 would have been 12 per cent lower than a year ago.

The group reported a 9.2 per cent growth in revenue for the fourth quarter to S$50 million and a 12 per cent growth to S$192.1 million for the full year.

Its full-year revenue growth was driven by broad-based growth in both business divisions - the outlet management division and the food retail division.

In line with its healthy financial performance, the board of directors has proposed a final dividend of 0.68 Singapore cent per share to be paid.

Together with the interim dividend of 0.28 Singapore cent per share paid in June 2017, the total dividend declared in fiscal 2017 was 0.96 Singapore cent per share.

Kimly said it anticipates the F&B industry to remain challenging and will remain vigilant about controlling cost, lowering operating expenses and increasing productivity.

"We are aware of the intense competition and tight labour situation within the F&B industry,and therefore we are adopting technology to improve work processes and maximise our manpower resources to boost productivity and operation efficiency," said Kimly executive director Vincent Chia.

Companies & Markets

Centurion obtains nod for dual listing from Hong Kong stock exchange

Z-Obee to delist from SGX on Nov 28

JUMBO posts 6.7% drop in FY profit

United Food agrees to sell unit for 75m yuan

Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows

MindChamps shares jump 11% in Mainboard debut; CEO says will enter China by 2018

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
4 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Factory_241117_56.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

Singapore factory.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Singapore consumers very open to buying financial products from big tech firms: Bain study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening