You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kingboard Copper Q1 profit jumps 30% to HK$5.8m

Wed, May 02, 2018 - 9:14 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

KINGBOARD Copper Holdings posted a 29.9 per cent jump in profit for the first quarter from HK$4.43 million (S$751,180) in the year ago period to HK$5.8 million, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday evening.

Earnings per share grew to 0.8 Hong Kong cent from 0.61 Hong Kong cent in the previous year.

For the three months ended March 31, revenue fell 6 per cent from HK$163.9 million to HK$154 million.

Revenue for the current quarter got an injection in the form of the receipt of a HK$30 million licence fee from an ongoing arrangement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Kingboard sold HK$124 million of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resin, a basic raw material for the production of PVB film which is used to produce reinforced glass for both automotive industry and buildings, the industrial copper foil maker said.

Net asset value per share crept up to 394.66 Hong Kong cents as at March 31, from 385.83 Hong Kong cents three months ago.

Kingboard Copper Holdings shares closed S$0.005 or 1.2 per cent higher at S$0.415 on Wednesday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Nordic Group clinches S$6.1m of contracts through 2020

Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator

Nippecraft gets in-principle nod from SGX to transfer to Catalist

Artivision Technologies enters into reverse takeover to acquire MC Payment

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, OUE Hospitality Trust, AGV

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening