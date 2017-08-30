Koda full-year profit more than doubles

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
FURNITURE maker Koda Ltd posted on Tuesday a more than doubling in full-year earnings on the back of higher revenue and higher gross margins and despite a fall in other income.
Net profit for the 12 months ended June 30, 2017, shot up 147 per cent to US$4.05 million from
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal