You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers reveals JV partners for Woodlands Health Campus deal

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 7:58 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-listed Koh Brothers Eco Engineering on Thursday announced that Ssangyong Engineering & Construction and Daewoo Engineering & Construction are its joint venture partners for the building of the upcoming Woodlands Health Campus (WHC), touted as Singapore's first "smart" hospital.

In an earlier statement last week, Koh Brothers announced that its unit - Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering - had clinched a deal through a consortium in which it has a 20 per cent stake, but did not disclose its partners.

The 788 billion won (S$970 million) deal will boost Koh Brothers' order book from S$762.7 million as at Dec 31, 2017 to S$954.7 million.

The 1,800-bed WHC - set to be completed by 2022 - will comprise an acute care hospital, a community hospital, a nursing home and specialist outpatient clinics, marking the first time that all facilities are conceptualised and built simultaneously, the companies said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The goal is for future patients to enjoy seamless accessibility across the acute, intermediate and community care settings. The campus will achieve this by leveraging smart technologies and intuitive design, to enhance care within the hospital, and extend the reach of our healthcare professionals into the community."

Ssangyong, Daewoo and Koh Brothers have been working on this deal since December 2016.

South Korean construction giant Ssangyong was involved in the building of Marina Bay Sands and stations for the Downtown Line 2 project, while Daewoo was responsible for the construction of the Thomson-East Coast Line's Stevens station and tunnels.

Shares in Koh Brothers Eco Engineering last traded 4.8 per cent, or 0.4 Singapore cent higher to close at 8.7 Singapore cents on Thursday.

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
3 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

China Vanke.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong, Vanke sign MOU to jointly develop industrial new towns in China

13as-bonus-kcs-1902.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG condo.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home sales fall 28% to 377 units in February from January: URA

Mar 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI dividends in 2018 to jump 29 per cent to massive S$20.9b: IHS Markit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening