Kori Holdings unit awarded contracts for Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line worth S$13.5m

ENGINEERING and construction services company Kori Holdings announced on Wednesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kori Construction, has been awarded contracts worth S$13.5 million as part of Circle Line 6 and the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line.

The contracts were awarded by China Railway Tunnel Group Co (Singapore Branch) for the strutting and decking works at Contract C885 Prince Edward Station and Tunnels for Circle Line 6; John Holland Zhen Hua Joint Venture for the strutting works at Contract T309 Siglap Station for Thomson-East Coast Line; and China Jingye Engineering Corporation Ltd (Singapore Branch) for the design, fabrication, delivery, installation, dismantling and buyback of steel strutting works at Contract T311 Bedok South Station and Tunnels for Thomson-East Coast Line.

The projects are due to start by the first quarter of 2018 and are scheduled to be completed in 24 months. They are expected to have a positive impact on the earnings per share and/or net tangible assets per share of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.