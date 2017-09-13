Leaping from just disclosure to real communication

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
MANY a time, companies believe that their disclosure is sufficient communication. Mere compliance with the Listing Rules and Companies Act to fulfil their disclosure duties does not always mean that they have communicated their disclosures to the expectation of their audience.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal