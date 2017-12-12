You are here

Ley Choon wins S$19.6m PUB contract

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 6:02 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg

CATALIST-LISTED Ley Choon Group Holdings said after Tuesday's trading close that it has won a new contract worth S$19.6 million from the Public Utilities Board (PUB) for the replacement of water mains.

The contract involves the supply and laying of steel potable water pipelines. The project will employ the traditional and proven open, cut and backfill method, which Ley Choon has applied to similar projects before.

When completed, the new pipelines will improve flow and pressure of water supply to the residents and businesses in the respective areas.

The new contract is expected to boost the group's order book value of S$139 million which was announced on Nov 13.

