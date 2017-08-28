You are here

Lim Chin Hu ceases to be a member of SGX listings advisory committee from Sept 20

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 18:29
LIM Chin Hu will cease to be a member of Singapore Exchange's (SGX) listings advisory committee (LAC) with effect from Sept 20, 2017, the company announced on Monday.

He will be standing for election to be appointed as a non-executive and non-independent director of SGX, at its 18th annual general meeting on Sept 21, 2017.

Mr Lim is the managing partner of Stream Global Pte Ltd, a venture fund which invests in emerging enterprises in the infocommunications technology and interactive media sectors. He also serves on the boards of Nasdaq-listed Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc and various non-listed companies.

The LAC, which was established on Oct 7, 2015, enables SGX to draw upon the views of a panel of independent and experienced market professionals who provide advice on SGX's listing policies, as well as listing applications to the main board which meet certain referral criteria.

The criteria for the referral of listing applications include where novel or unprecedented issues are involved, specialist expertise is required, or matters of public interest are involved.

In 2016, the LAC advised on SGX's proposed listing framework for dual class share structures. The members collectively have market, legal, accounting and corporate finance experience and also comprise representatives of the investment community.

LAC chairman Gautam Banerjee, who is also chairman of Blackstone Singapore, said: "The LAC has provided advice on various listing applications and listing policies involving complex analysis. I am grateful to Mr Lim for his strong support and valuable insight on the matters which the LAC advised upon. The LAC and I wish him well in his future pursuits."
