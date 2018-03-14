You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Loss-making Gaylin Holdings completes US$100m investment and debt restructuring

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 11:09 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

GAYLIN Holdings has completed a US$100 million investment and debt restructuring organised by Asian private equity fund manager ShawKwei & Partners.

On Tuesday, the multidisciplinary offshore and marine services firm announced in a Singapore Exchange filing that ShawKwei has purchased US$52 million worth of new Gaylin shares and holds a 76 per cent stake in the company.

The 1.36 billion new ordinary shares in Gaylin were bought at five Singapore cents apiece.

The banks which have loaned the amount to Gaylin include UOB, OCBC, CIMB and RHB.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Together with the new equity investment, Gaylin restructured bank debt facilities totalling US$48 million by extending repayment dates and adjusting covenants.

Kyle Shaw, newly appointed chairman of Gaylin as at March 13 and founder of ShawKwei, said: "The equity and debt financing provides long-term stability for Gaylin and will underpin sales growth through existing operations as well as attract potential acquisitions of similar businesses."

On Tuesday, Gaylin also announced several changes to its board.

CEO Desmond Teo Bee Chiong, who was appointed in February 2010, has resigned.

The company said that this was due to the change in control of the company, and Mr Teo will serve a six-month notice period. He will be appointed a consultant of Gaylin immediately after the notice period expires.

Others who have resigned include Ang Mong Seng, who will no longer be the independent non-executive chairman of the company from March 13, and Ng Sey Ming, who will cease to be an independent non-executive director.

Gaylin also announced the appointment of James Parsons as the global managing director of the company and Victoria Yong as the senior vice-president of finance with effect from March 13.

For the third-quarter ended Dec 31, 2017, Gaylin widened its losses.

It posted a loss of S$2.6 million, a further decline of 29.8 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Revenue similarly fell by 23.6 per cent to S$14.6 million from S$19.1 million in the year before on the back of a still-weak oil and gas market.

The decrease was mainly due to a drop of S$5.3 million in the rigging and lifting segment, which was offset by an increase of S$0.8 million in the ship chandling segment, Gaylin said.

Gaylin last traded and closed at S$0.054 on Feb 28.

Companies & Markets

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

Singapore shares edge lower on Wednesday morning; STI down 0.76%

OUE prices S$304.75m concurrent offering of 5-year convertible, exchangeable bonds

Stocks to watch: Alliance Mineral Assets, CapitaLand, Boustead Singapore, Gaylin

Alliance Mineral, Tawana Resources start lithium production at Australia mine

AGM tips for board members

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
5 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_151217_70.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to reduce duplication and automate data submission from financial institutions

nz_noble_14.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

HDB flats.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private condo rents up by 1% in February; HDB rents rise 0.5%: SRX

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening