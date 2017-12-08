Low Keng Huat Q3 net profit more than doubles on stronger margins

CONSTRUCTION firm Low Keng Huat on Friday reported a more than doubling in net profit for the third quarter on stronger margins.

It reported a net profit for the three months ended Oct 31, 2017 of S$6.62 million, up from S$3.02 million a year ago.

Revenue rose 9 per cent to S$13.5 million, but the company also reported a 51 per cent fall in cost of sales to S$3.55 million. Correspondingly, gross profit rose 92 per cent to S$9.94 million.