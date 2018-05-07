You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LTC slips into the red with Q3 net loss

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 5:58 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED LTC Corp posted a third-quarter net loss of S$150,000, a reversal from a net profit of S$1.89 million for the year-ago period.

Loss per share for the three months ended Mar 31, 2018 was 0.1 Singapore cent, compared to earnings per share of 1.21 Singapore cents for the corresponding quarter in FY17.

Third-quarter revenue for the group with exposure to property and steel trading businesses was 2.7 per cent lower at S$27.02 million, mainly due to lower turnover for steel. Steel turnover fell S$800,000 to S$25.1 million on lower sales in Malaysia and Singapore. Property development did not contribute any revenue in Q3 while property rental turnover was flat at S$1.9 million.

The group saw its third-quarter administrative expenses surge 13.2 per cent to S$3.09 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After taking in its share of results from a joint venture and an associated company, LTC's third-quarter net operating profit was 70.8 per cent lower at S$1.04 million.

Nine-month net profit was S$1.58 million, down 63.4 per cent from S$4.32 million.

The Cheng family as LTC's controlling shareholders have launched a buyout offer for the group. The offer valued shares in the company at S$0.925 apiece. LTC closed at S$0.92 on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening