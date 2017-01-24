Magnus Böcker appointed SIAS chairman

MAGNUS Böcker, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Singapore Exchange (SGX), has been appointed the fourth honorary chairman of SIAS, the Securities Investors Association (Singapore).

SIAS said in a statement on Tuesday that his appointment will take effect from Feb 1, 2017.

Mr Böcker will take over the reins from Lim Hwee Hua, during whose three-year term, SIAS "became a charity and an institution of a public character".

David Gerald, founder and president of SIAS, said: "The choice of Mr Böcker as chairman was largely due to the strong interest in SIAS he displayed during his tenure as CEO of SGX and his willingness to work with SIAS.

"His vast experience in developing capital markets both in and out of Singapore will be an advantage to SIAS and its members."