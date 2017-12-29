Malaysian bedroom furniture maker plans Catalist IPO

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
MALAYSIAN bedroom furniture exporter LY Corp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Catalist board, which will be done through a placement of new shares and vendor shares.
LY Corp designs and manufactures wooden bedroom furniture that is typically rebranded
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo