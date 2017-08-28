You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire Hong Kong warehouse for HK$4.8 billion

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 21:42
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust will acquire Mapletree Logistics Hub Tsing Yi in Hong Kong for HK$4.8 billion (S$834.8 million), the trust manager said in an announcement on Monday.

The property, owned by Mapletree Overseas Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, is an 11-storey modern ramp-up warehouse, with net lettable area of 148,065 sq m. As one of 14 modern warehouses in Hong Kong, the property enjoys 100 per cent committed occupancy, said Mapletree Logistics Trust Management.

The space is currently leased to 12 tenants including Ever Gain, Adidas, HKTV and DKSH.

The trust manager's CEO Ng Kiat said that Hong Kong has consistently been one of MLT's best performing markets, and continues to show great promise due to sustained demand and limited supply.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"With its prime logistics location, modern specifications and 100 per cent committed occupancy with quality tenants, this acquisition will enhance MLT's income and tenant diversification," she said. "It is also expected to provide a NPI (net property income) yield of 5.7 per cent and be DPU (distribution per unit) accretive to our unitholders."

The acquisition will be funded with a combination of equity and debt. It is also subject to approval by unit holders at an extraordinary general meeting on Sept 13.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment subsidiary acquires Chinese water firm for 95 million yuan

Chuan Hup full-year profit jumps 74% in absence of impairment loss

AA Group sells unit for S$7.5m to focus on property related activities

Lim Chin Hu ceases to be a member of SGX listings advisory committee from Sept 20

CapitaLand announces management changes

Fragrance Group sets up new unit in UK, acquires Manchester property for £12.5m

Editor's Choice

BT_20170828_YINLIFE28_3057604.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Playing instrumental role in the world's life science sector

BT_20170828_VKAIRBNBTURNY5US_3057819.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed

BT_20170828_SEVANDA24A_3057611.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Transport

S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 Ferraris take over Singapore roads for a day
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6ud8l5wbm3r1i1oetaeo.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

election.jpg
Aug 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Aug 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Prudential appoints new chief agency officer; Great Eastern gets new group chief investment officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening