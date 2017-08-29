Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy HK warehouse for HK$4.8b

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) is acquiring a warehouse in Hong Kong for HK$4.8 billion (S$831 million) as it looks to strengthen its presence in what it deems to be an attractive logistics market.
In an announcement on Monday evening, Mapletree Logistics Trust
