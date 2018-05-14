You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Marco Polo back in the black in Q2 on derecognised debts

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 7:02 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

MARCO Polo Marine was back in the black in the second quarter, mainly bolstered by derecognised debts after wrapping a months-long restructuring exercise.

The offshore support vessel operating and yard operating counter posted a net profit of S$173.53 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, reversing from a loss of S$8.16 million for a year-ago period.

Second quarter revenue went down by 41 per cent to S$7.63 million, but this was more than offset by a 46 per cent decrease in cost of sales to S$6.66 million.

As a result, the group posted a 77 per cent increase in Q2 gross profit to S$969,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other operating income surged to S$180.06 million, up from S$354,000, on derecognised debts.

The group completed its debt restructuring exercise on Jan 25, 2018, which saw its debt pile shrink dramatically.

Correspondingly, its finance costs fell 44 per cent to S$1.1 million.

First half profit was S$166.89 million, compared to a loss of S$4.77 million for 1H FY2017.

Earnings per share for H1 was 11.19 Singapore cents, compared to a loss of 1.42 Singapore cents for the corresponding six months in FY17.

Net asset value per share was back in positive territory at 3.24 Singapore cents as at March 31, 2018, compared to negative 45.4 Singapore cents a year ago.

But the group still has some way to go to turn around its operations. Net cash outflow from operating activities widened to S$3.63 million as at the end of first half, from S$1.62 million for the corresponding six months last year.

The group acknowledged that the offshore marine business "remains challenging and competitive for the next 12 months", adding that it will "remain prudent in managing and monitoring its expenses".

Marco Polo closed at three Singapore cents, down 0.3 Singapore cent.

Companies & Markets

NetLink NBN Trust Q4 net profit below IPO forecast, at S$15.3 million

Thomson Medical Group's Q1 net loss at S$6.5 million from property business

KrisEnergy posts Q1 loss of US$18.19 million

UOL's Amber45 condo sees 80% takeup rate over weekend; to launch The Tre Ver project in July

F J Benjamin reports profit of S$371,000 for Q3FY18

Sinarmas Land's Q1 net profit slides 26.3% to S$28 million

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Tel-Aviv to pursue tech, healthcare firms for dual listings

BP_AirAsia_140518_132.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening