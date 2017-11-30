Marco Polo seeks more time to release full-year 2017 results and hold AGM

MARCO Polo Marine, which is seeking shareholder approval to issue new shares to nine investors, has requested for more time to announce its unaudited results for the financial year ended Sept 30, 2017.

The firm had been required to release these results by Wednesday (Nov 29) under listing rules.

The group has also submitted an application to the Singapore Exchange for a deadline extension to hold its annual general meeting for the 2017 financial year. This meeting is otherwise required to be convened by Jan 31 next year.