Market snaps 3-day losing streak
Meanwhile, local banks' Q1 earnings leave investors mixed over upside risk from potential rate-hike action
MOUNTING Washington-Teheran tensions and Singapore banks' first-quarter showings both gave traders reason to bite their nails on Tuesday.
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) snapped a three-day losing streak to inch higher by 10.31 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 3,543.17.
