Maybank Q2 profit soars as loan provisions fall

Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA'S largest bank by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), on Wednesday reported a 43 per cent rise in net profit for the three months through June, helped by lower loan-loss provisions.
Profit reached 1.66 billion ringgit (S$527.2 million) in the second quarter
