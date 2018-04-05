You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Meituan Dianping acquires Mobike for US$2.7b

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

MEITUAN Dianping, China's largest provider of on-demand online services, is buying bike-sharing firm Mobike for US$2.7 billion, in a deal that will intensify the rivalry of their common backer Tencent Holdings with Alibaba Group.

Meituan announced the deal on Wednesday but did not disclose the value of the deal. Two sources told Reuters the equity value of the deal was US$2.7 billion.

The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo, which also counts ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing as a major investor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two bicycle-sharing companies have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors but have waged a costly war of subsidies in a bid to win the Chinese and overseas markets.

"(We) need to be more soberly aware that the competition Mobike is facing is becoming increasingly fierce," said Mobike executives in a letter to employees shared with the media on Wednesday.

In June, Mobike raised US$600 million in a round led by Tencent and expanded into Singapore, the US and the UK, among other markets.

As part of the acquisition, Meituan and Mobike will share technology, operations, marketing and customer service resources, Meituan said. Mobike, which counts over 30 million rides a day, will maintain its brand following the deal and keep its current management team, Meituan said. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_TARIFFS5_3380886.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China's quick response surprises markets, takes dispute closer to trade war

yaohui-tfcar30-3258.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Transport

COE premiums end mostly lower as buyers remain on the sidelines

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening