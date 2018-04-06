You are here
Merger of Alliance Mineral, Tawana proposed to create mid-tier lithium play
When the merger is completed by Q4 of 2018, Alliance will acquire all of Tawana's issued share capital at 1.10 Alliance share for each Tawana share
Singapore
CATALIST-LISTED Alliance Mineral Assets Limited and Australia-listed Tawana Resources NL have agreed to "a merger of equals" that will create a mid-tier lithium producer with pro-forma market capitalisation of A$446 million (S$450.4 million).
Both companies have entered
