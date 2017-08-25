Metech International's Q4 profit rockets to S$391,000 from loss in previous year

SUCCESSFUL operational restructuring and diversification efforts that started three financial years ago helped boost results for Metech International Ltd in its fourth quarter, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday evening.

Net profit was S$391,000, a reversal from a net loss of S$2.2 million in the year-ago period, the leading e-waste management solutions provider said.

For the three months ended June 30, revenue leapt 304.2 per cent to S$41.6 million from the year-ago period.

Earnings per share came in at 0.0093 Singapore cent, a reversal from a loss per share of 0.0533 Singapore cent

in the year-ago period. Net asset value per share crept up to 0.25 Singapore cent as at June 30, from 0.23 Singapore cent a year ago.