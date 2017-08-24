Metro in talks to sell its indirect 30% stake in Nanchang Top Spring

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
METRO Holdings said that it is in talks with H-Change Real Estate Group Ltd on a potential disposal of its indirect 30 per cent interest in a Chinese company called Nanchang Top Spring.
No legally binding agreement has been inked yet by Metro Shanghai (HQ) Pte Ltd, the
