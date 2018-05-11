You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mewah posts Q1 profit increase of 22% to S$4.8m

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 6:26 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

MEWAH International posted a 22.2 per cent increase in net profit from US$3.96 million in the year ago period to US$4.85 million, the palm producer said on Friday evening.

On a per-share basis, earnings expanded to 0.32 Singapore cent from 0.26 Singapore cent in the previous year.

For the three months ended March 31, revenue increased 15 per cent from US$727.9 million to US$836.9 million from the year-ago period.

The increase in revenue was due to a 26.6 per cent increase in sales volume, which was partially offset by 9.2 per cent fall in average selling prices, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mewah's bulk segment registered a 20.9 per cent increase in revenue to US$604.8 million while its consumer pack segment recorded a 1.9 per cent increase in revenue to US$232.1 million.

For the first quarter, Mewah's bulk and consumer pack segments contributed to 72.3 per cent and 27.7 per cent of revenue, respectively.

Net asset value per share edged up to 35.3 Singapore cents as at March 31, from 34.42 Singapore cents in three months ago.

The bulk segment produces and sells vegetable-based edible oil and fat products in bulk form primarily to distributors and factories involved in the production of confectionery, bakery products and other food items.

Its consumer pack segment produces vegetable-based edible oil and fat products, in the form of consumer packs and sells under own brands and under the brands of third parties.

Mewah International shares finished unchanged at S$0.27 on Friday before the results were released.

Companies & Markets

Former Midas Holdings CEO claims S$3.3 million in unpaid salaries, loans

Cordlife Group reports Q3 net profit of S$843,000 on new HK unit, better margins

Hyphens Pharma prices Catalist IPO at S$0.26 a share to raise S$13.5m

Auditors uncover possible misappropriation of funds at China Environment subsidiary

UMS Holdings Q1 net profit inches up 2% to S$11.4 million

Wee Hur posts Q1 profit of S$11.1m, up 3.5 times

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales drop 1.5% in March, driven down by slump in car sales

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening