Michael Ng joins Chip Eng Seng

MICHAEL Ng Seng Tat has joined Chip Eng Seng Corporation as executive director of the group's fully-owned subsidiary, CEL Development, overseeing its regional businesses. CEL Development is the property investment, property development and hospitality business of mainboard listed Chip Eng Seng Corporation. Mr Ng,53, was previously group general manager of United Industrial Corporation. Prior to joining UIC in October 2010, Mr Ng was managing director of Savills Singapore from December 2004 to September 2010.