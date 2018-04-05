You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings noteholders ask to redeem US$30 million; company seeking extension

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 8:37 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

TROUBLED railway-parts maker Midas Holdings has received requests from noteholders who want to redeem a total of US$30 million as well as unpaid coupons.

The company has to pay the noteholders - CRRC Hongkong Capital Management and CRRC (Hong Kong) - within seven days of their requests, which came in on April 3 and April 4 respectively.

The two noteholders each hold US$15 million of the notes.

The company said in an exchange filing on Thursday that it will contact the noteholders to seek an extension if possible.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This comes after the Singapore Exchange (SGX) issued Midas with a notice of compliance on Monday, demanding the immediate resignation of two of its top executives.

The bourse regulator said in the notice that Midas executive chairman Chen Wei Ping cannot be appointed as a director or executive officer in any listed company for the next three years, and that Ma Ming Zhang, the legal representative of Midas unit Luoyang Midas, cannot be appointed an executive officer in any listed company for the next three years.

Last week, the company's audit committee had lodged a police report with Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department over a possible breach of securities laws and other offences linked to irregularities in the group's operations in China.

Trading in the company's stock has been suspended since early February.

On Wednesday, Midas Holdings appointed Chan Soo Sen as its new non-executive chairman and re-designated two independent non-executive directors Tong Din Eu and Xu Wei Dong as executive directors. The changes took effect on April 3.

Mr Chan, a former minister of state, has been Midas's independent non-executive director since June 29, 2006. He has also served in a number of government ministries, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports.

Mr Tong has been an independent non-executive director since Aug 8, 2011, and lead independent director since Nov 14, 2013. He is also the independent non-executive director of Roxy-Pacific Holdings.

Dr Xu, a professor and a PhD supervisor of the School of Law, Jilin University in China, has been the company's independent non-executive director since March 17, 2010.

Companies & Markets

Jeweller Soo Kee set to change its name

Alpha fund sells Shanghai International Plaza to LaSalle; price said to be 42,000 yuan psm

FJ Benjamin rights cum warrants issue oversubscribed

SGX Regco calls on Noble's creditors to reconsider restructuring proposal

Bus depot foreman jailed a year for cheating SBS Transit out of more than S$200,000

DBS aims for 30% reduction in corporate cheque payments by 2020

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
4 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

noble.JPG
Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX Regco calls on Noble's creditors to reconsider restructuring proposal

noble.JPG
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

AEM added S$77m of orders over two months, now has S$192m for 2018 delivery

nm-resale-0204.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices up 0.8% in March from February but down 1.9% y-o-y: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening