Midas stock recovers little ground after steep falls

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE mojo appeared to have returned somewhat, albeit not enough to erase previous hefty losses, to Midas Holdings on Wednesday after the company stayed pat with its earlier outlook remarks that it may benefit from China's local infrastructure spending despite recent news reports
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo