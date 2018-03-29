You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Midas units yet to remit funds due for noteholders' redemption

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 2:39 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

MIDAS Holdings on Thursday said that despite instructions given to its subsidiaries, Jilin Midas Aluminium Industries and Jilin Midas Light Alloy (JMLA), to remit funds to its Singapore office for the redemption of its US$30 million 7 per cent notes due 2017 (now extended to 2018), the company has not received any funds yet.

Last December, noteholders had agreed for Midas to redeem the notes in full on March 22, 2018.

To validate the cash balances at the banks, independent non-executive director Xu Wei Dong will have to be appointed as the legal representative of Jilin Midas and Jilin Midas Investments (JMI).

The unaudited cash balances at the primary accounts as at Dec 31, 2017 at Jilin Midas and JMI are 465.3 million yuan (S$96.8 million) and 42.1 million yuan respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Xu can only go to the banks to check on the cash balances after he is appointed officially as the legal representative.

Midas said: "Although (Mr Xu) is already the legal representative of JMLA, cooperation from the local staff was not forthcoming."

The unaudited cash balances at the primary accounts as at end-December 2017 for JMLA is 334.4 million yuan.

The audit committee, comprising three independent non-executive directors, has urged executive chairman Chen Wei Ping to persuade the the local staff to cooperate.

When they do, and when Mr Xu has secured the appointment of legal representative for Jilin Midas and JMI, the independent non-executive directors will visit the banks in China to conduct a cash validation.

The current legal representatives of JMI and Jilin Midas are executive chairman Mr Chen and Ma Ming Zhang respectively.

Companies & Markets

Top Glove unit buys 85% stake in medical supplies maker

Singapore shares close up 1.34% on Thursday

Goldilocks says liquidation not the only option to Noble's restructuring

Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut

SembMarine sees uptick in customer enquiries but competition still intense

Far East H-Trust: Koh Boon Hwee stepping down as non-executive chairman on June 30

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
2 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
3 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
4 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
5 Stocks to watch: Noble Group, Sasseur Reit, Sembcorp Marine
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks says liquidation not the only option to Noble's restructuring

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut

file6yzm1lq2mj41iknqycn6.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Government & Economy

China's cutting taxes for the industries Trump wants to punish

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening