Mixed session as banks push STI up

TRADING in the local stock market got off to a quiet start this week, with gains in the three banks pushing the Straits Times Index (STI) up 8.05 points to 3,267.62.
However, the session was more mixed than the index might suggest, as sentiment was dampened by weakness in the Dow futures
