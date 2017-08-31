mm2 appoints Starhub CFO as non-exec director

mm2 Asia's non-executive director, Mock Pak Lum, has resigned with effect from Aug 31.

The 58-year-old was appointed to the position on June 10 last year.

Chia Choon Hwee Dennis, 48, has in turn been appointed as a non-executive director the same day, said the firm in an exchange filing on Thursday evening.

Mr Chia is currently the chief financial officer (CFO) of Starhub. Before that, he was the senior vice-president and CFO of semiconductor firm Stats Chippac.