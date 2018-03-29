You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

mm2-SPH JV to engage in digital editorial, video content creation

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

ENTERTAINMENT company mm2 Asia is tying up with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) to build a lifestyle, entertainment and news portal under the AsiaOne brand.

mm2 said on Wednesday that it has entered into a binding term sheet with SPH to set up a joint venture which will engage in digital editorial and video content creation.

mm2 and SPH will hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent equity interest, respectively, in the joint venture, which will have a paid-up capital of S$1 million. SPH is the parent company of The Business Times.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

mm2 last year announced a deal to buy Cathay's cineplexes subsidiary, which runs eight cinemas in Singapore, for S$230 million, after its attempt for a 50 per cent stake in Golden Village's Singapore cinema business for S$184.25 million fell through.

It has become an analysts' favourite, given its market valuation which is said to be at a discount to regional movie and TV production peers; the market is also expecting the spin-off of its visual effects unit, Vividthree Productions.

Meanwhile, SPH has also recently tied up with students from Singapore Polytechnic's media and communications course to co-produce video content for younger audiences.

SPH's Content Lab, the firm's multimedia content marketing unit, will work with students to make videos for mostly fashion and beauty brands. The video series will also provide a new medium for SPH advertisers and agency clients to reach out to younger audiences in "a fun and innovative way".

Shares of SPH added two Singapore cents to S$2.50, while shares of mm2 Asia dropped half a cent to S$0.51.

Companies & Markets

Far East H-Trust: Koh Boon Hwee stepping down as non-executive chairman on June 30

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

Jason Holdings gets nod to report FY2017 results by July 31, hold AGM by August

Alliance Mineral secures A$13m loan facility to fund development of Bald Hill mine

Keppel ringfenced graft penalty from dividends for FY17, says chairman

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
4 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
5 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

yaohui-pixgeneric-1703.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Transport

SIA upscales regional cabin products with US$350m investment

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel ringfenced graft penalty from dividends for FY17, says chairman

Mar 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening