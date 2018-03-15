You are here

Moya clinches contract to more than double capacity of BOT plant

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 12:59 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

MOYA Holdings Asia has clinched an expansion amendment to a build, operate and transfer (BOT) contract in Indonesia that will raise the project's total investment value to 1.15 trillion Indonesian rupiah (S$110 million), the water treatment specialist announced on Thursday during the Singapore market's mid-day break.

The agreement with the Tangerange City municipal water company, Perusahaan Daerah Air Minum Tirta Benteng Kota Tangerang (PDM Tangerang), will expand the water supply capacity of the water treatment plant to 2,000 litres per second (lps) from the current 950 lps capacity. The total pipe network length will also increase to about 1,200 kilometres from the current 631 kilometres.

The cooperation period will remain at 25 years.

Construction for the plant expansion is expected to be completed by 2019, while water sales is expected to increase by about 200 lps per year until full capacity is reached by 2024.

