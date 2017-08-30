N Korean missile test rattles markets

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
A North Korean missile test on Tuesday brought geopolitical tensions to the fore and sent the Straits Times Index down 18.28 points to 3,249.34. At 5pm, the Dow futures had dropped 144 points, signalling a weak opening for Wall Street, while Europe opened in the red across the board.
