Natural Cool Holdings' managing director assists with investigation

THE board of Natural Cool Holdings on Saturday said in a filing to the bourse operator that its managing director, Wong Leon Keat, had met the Monetary Authority of Singapore to assist in an investigation.

This relates to certain share trading activities conducted prior to 2017.

"The investigation is a personal matter of Mr Wong and does not concern the shares nor the business activities of the group. The business and operations of the group are not affected by the investigations and will continue normally and the company will announce any material developments on the matter," the board added.