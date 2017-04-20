You are here

Nera Telecommunications bags purchase orders of about S$19.9m

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 18:12
TELECOM and information technology (IT) solutions provider Nera Telecommunications announced on Thursday that it has received purchase orders of about S$19.9 million in aggregate.

The purchase orders are for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of Internet protocol (IP) network equipment for "leading service providers in Singapore", it said.

The mainboard-listed firm added that the purchase orders are not expected to have a significant impact on the performance of the company for the current financial year.

