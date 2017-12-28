NetLink Trust fined S$150,000 for failure to meet standards

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has slapped a S$150,000 fine on fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust for failing to meet standards.
This is its sixth fine in five years. The financial penalty was split into S$100,000 for non-compliance to
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo