New CEO cooking up a fresh strategy at struggling LifeBrandz
Hiroyuki Saito is confident he can put group back in the black by the middle of next year
Singapore
HOW and why does a Japanese teacher-turned-business consultant, living in Singapore for just over half a decade, decide to take over a loss-making group best known for a string of failed Clarke Quay nightspots?
It may sound like a tall order. But Hiroyuki Saito, newly-
