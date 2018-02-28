You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New independent director for Hong Leong Asia

Wed, Feb 28, 2018 - 7:55 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

HONG Leong Asia announced after Wednesday trading hours the retirement of its independent non-executive director and the appointment of his replacement.

Tan Huay Lim has notified the board of directors that he would not be seeking re-election as a non-executive director of the company at the annual general meeting (AGM) in April 2018. He shall also cease to act as the chairman of the audit and risk committee (ARC) and a member of the remuneration committee (RC) and the Hong Leong Asia share option scheme 2000 committee (SOSC). Mr Tan will step down from these roles at the April AGM.

He will be replaced by Tan Chian Khong, 61. Mr Tan will also take over as chairman of ARC and as member of RC and SOSC. The incoming independent non-executive director first joined Ernest & Young LLP in 1981 and became a partner in the audit and accounting firm in 1996. He retired as an audit partner of EY in 2016. He also serves as an independent non-executive director of Alliance bank Malaysia Bhd, Xinghua Port Holdings Ltd and The Straits Trading Company Limited.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

tulipgarden.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Top Stories

Tulip Garden, Windy Heights join en bloc wagon

BT_20180228_WORKER_3328353.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2018: MP calls for employer CPF rate to stay constant with age

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Feb 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's Q4 losses 'extremely shocking': Goldilocks

Most Read

1 BCA orders developer to stop work on Kingsford Waterbay
2 Few districts see chance of oversupply of homes: study
3 Broker's take: Genting Singapore's price rally to continue, says DBS
4 High fees fleece CPF members of investment returns
5 Developers' war chest of cash keeps collective sale party going
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

dc 2.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Real Estate

DC rates hiked 22.8% on average for non-landed residential use, 2.7% for commercial use

currency.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group reports 2017 loss of US$4.94 billion

BP_Noble_190218_53.jpg
Feb 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group perpetual holders unite to oppose restructuring

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening