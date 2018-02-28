New independent director for Hong Leong Asia

HONG Leong Asia announced after Wednesday trading hours the retirement of its independent non-executive director and the appointment of his replacement.

Tan Huay Lim has notified the board of directors that he would not be seeking re-election as a non-executive director of the company at the annual general meeting (AGM) in April 2018. He shall also cease to act as the chairman of the audit and risk committee (ARC) and a member of the remuneration committee (RC) and the Hong Leong Asia share option scheme 2000 committee (SOSC). Mr Tan will step down from these roles at the April AGM.

He will be replaced by Tan Chian Khong, 61. Mr Tan will also take over as chairman of ARC and as member of RC and SOSC. The incoming independent non-executive director first joined Ernest & Young LLP in 1981 and became a partner in the audit and accounting firm in 1996. He retired as an audit partner of EY in 2016. He also serves as an independent non-executive director of Alliance bank Malaysia Bhd, Xinghua Port Holdings Ltd and The Straits Trading Company Limited.