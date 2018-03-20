You are here
New S$240m OCBC data fortress comes with blast-proof walls
S$240m building will serve group entities for next 30 years
Singapore
IT may not be Fort Knox, but OCBC Bank's S$240 million new regional data centre comes with blast-resistant walls and full back-up power that kicks in when the external supply is cut.
The six-storey facility - designed and customised to serve all entities in the OCBC group
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg