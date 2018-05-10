You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes back in the black for Q3 with US$80,000 profit

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 11:05 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

MAINBOARD-listed New Silkroutes Group announced US$80,000 in profit for the three months ended March 31, 2018, swinging back into the black from a loss of US$294,000 in the previous year.

The investment holding company also clocked a 31 per cent rise in revenue to US$164.4 million.

Loss per share narrowed to 0.252 US cent for the nine months ended March 31, from a loss of 0.59 US cent in the same period last year.

An increase of US$37.5 million in oil trades and a contribution of US$1.5 million from newly acquired healthcare subsidiaries helped boost its bottom line, New Silkroutes added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New Silkroutes entered the healthcare business after acquiring Singapore-based Healthsciences International in December 2016. The group further acquired six dental clinics and two dental supplies companies in July 2017, and three dental clinics in November 2017.

As a result of the acquisitions, personnel expenses for the third quarter increased to US$1.61 million, compared to US$0.82 million for Q3 FY17.

New Silkroutes announced that its plan to acquire manufacturing facilities for healthcare consumables in Shanghai, China is "ongoing", with the due diligence "near completion".

The group added in line with its focus on healthcare and energy, it did not proceed with the acquisition of privately owned investment manager Culross Global Holdings Limited, which had lapsed on the long stop date of April 19, 2018.

Goh Jin Hian, New Silkroutes’ chief executive, noted that the group's transformation strategy to focus on core competencies in healthcare and energy is "bearing fruit".

"We expect our healthcare division to contribute even more significantly to our profitability as we grow through a mix of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, both locally and regionally. We also expect to secure our first hospital management contract shortly," he said.

To that end, Dr Goh announced the group had hired Luna Lee as chief executive of Healthsciences International.

"I have previously worked with her and I am confident that her rich experience in private hospital development and management, as well as her operational experience in the public primary care sector, will be valuable to strategise and execute the healthcare business," Dr Goh added.

As at 10.42am, New Silkroutes was trading up 5.09 per cent, or S$0.015, at S$0.31.

Companies & Markets

Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties

Metal manufacturer Miyoshi seeks to raise S$7m in private placement

Stocks to watch: HRNetGroup, Japan Foods, Frasers Logistics Trust, Frasers Property, China Aviation Oil

Cromwell European Reit reports Q1 DPU of 1.45 euro cents, 3.5% above forecast

Frasers Property Q2 profit grows 74% to S$124.1m

Japan Foods Q4 profit grows 67.8% to S$0.9m as diners slurp up ramen, new brands

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
2 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
3 Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest
4 Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers
5 Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties

BP_ Najib Razak_100518_73.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Najib 'accepts verdict of the people' after shock loss

May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: PM Lee looks forward to developing equally constructive relationship with next Malaysian govt

May 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRNetGroup, Japan Foods, Frasers Logistics Trust, Frasers Property, China Aviation Oil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening