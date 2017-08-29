You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Silkroute's Q4 loss widens to US$1m

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 08:53
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

NEW Silkroutes Group's net loss widened to US$1 million for its fourth quarter, from a net loss of US$268,000 in the year-ago period, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday morning.

For the three months ended June 30, revenue surged 227.2 per cent to US$114.6 million from the previous year. The increase in revenue was mainly due to International Energy Group Pte Ltd, the group's wholly owned oil trading subsidiary, turning in another strong quarter, it said.

Other income dropped substantially from US$0.442 million for Q4 2016 to US$0.204 million for Q4 2017 because the deposit for the acquisition of Thai GNCC no longer attracted interest (income) due to the conversion of the deposit to equity during Q4 2017, it said.

Loss per share narrowed to 1.382 US cents, from a loss per share of 3.143 US cents in the previous year. Net asset value per share slipped to 27.081 US cents as at June 30, from 27.495 US cents a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

No dividend was proposed. New Silkroutes Group shares ended unchanged at S$0.39 on Monday.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

Winding up of Rickmers Maritime completed, notes to delist on Aug 30

Keppel Land prices S$150m, 2.843% notes due in 2023

Geo Energy Resources to invest in online e-commerce portal in Indonesia

Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy HK warehouse for HK$4.8b

CapitaLand names new chiefs for digital, operations, investment

Micro-Mechanics Q4 profit up 61% on global semiconductor industry boom

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

BT_20170829_YCISWARAN29TJ89_3059717.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Adapt to tech changes or risk becoming obsolete: Iswaran

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan: Seoul, Tokyo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening