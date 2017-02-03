You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes to buy 80% stake in US broker-dealer for US$14.4m

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 08:40
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

goh.jpg
Mr Goh Jin Hian, CEO of NSG. New Silkroutes Group (NSG), which gets the bulk of its revenue from oil trading, has inked a deal to buy 80 per cent of a small New York broker-dealer and investment bank, CG Capital Markets, for US$14.4 million, it said Friday morning in a Singapore Exchange filing.
PHOTO: DIGILAND INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

NEW Silkroutes Group (NSG), which gets the bulk of its revenue from oil trading, has inked a deal to buy 80 per cent of a small New York broker-dealer and investment bank, CG Capital Markets, for US$14.4 million, it said Friday morning in a Singapore Exchange filing.

CG Capital Markets was founded in 2015 and does fixed-income market making and provides capital raising and advisory services, NSG said, adding that it will operate under NSG's investment arm New Silkroutes Capital after the acquisition.

It said it will issue new shares to fund the purchase, at a price to be determined.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
4 Massive impairment by Ezra's subsea JV partners clouds its future (Amended)
5 Proposed strata rule changes a nod to governance and transparency
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening