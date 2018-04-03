You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Toyo's Tien Wah Press seeks shareholder nod to diversify into property development

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 6:52 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

TIEN Wah Press Holdings, the Malaysia-listed subsidiary of Singapore-listed New Toyo International Holdings, is seeking shareholder approval to diversify into property development from its core business of printing and trading.

This comes after Tien Wah tied up with construction company Lum Chang Holdings through a joint venture last year to undertake a mixed-use development in Malaysia.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Tien Wah said it is seeking shareholder approval to offer financial assistance of up to RM250 million (S$84.7 million) to this joint venture company, by subscribing to shares or providing guarantees/loan collateral.

The funds will go towards the proposed development - the cost of which will not exceed RM500 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tien Wah also said that it intends to continue with its existing core business, save for its 50 per cent stake in the joint venture.

But the joint venture is expected to make up more than a quarter of the company's net assets or contribute more than a quarter of net profits in future - given Tien Wah's intention to provide financial assistance to the joint venture company.

This means it needs to seek shareholder approval for the diversification at an extraordinary general meeting.

New Toyo International owns a 54 per cent stake in Tien Wah Press Holdings.

Companies & Markets

Amplefield signs agreement for JV to build horse-racing facilities in Vietnam

Ascendas Reit divests 19-year-old Old Toh Tuck Road building for S$24m

Yoma Strategic's Myanmar project nets funding from International Finance Corp

Plastoform Holdings warns it may go on SGX watch-list

Network specialist Ntegrator bags S$17.3m worth of contracts for 'nationwide' project

Keppel, Titan terminate management services agreement for Quanzhou shipyard

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate payment performance improves in Q1; construction sector still lags

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Apr 3, 2018
Consumer

Airbnb hosts who made illegal short-term home rentals fined S$60,000 in first case before Singapore court

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening