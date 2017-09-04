No to durians, but 'yes' to high-tech farming

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE durian question had to be popped right at the beginning of the interview. Given declining margins in its electronics components distribution business, is Excelpoint Technology about to tread the path of Singapore-listed counterpart Serial Systems, which invested into durian purée
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal