Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 8:14 AM
Noble Group intends to "vigorously resist" a lawsuit by major shareholder Goldilocks Investment accusing it of inflating profits to raise money.
NOBLE founder, non-executive director and chairman emeritus Richard Elman, 77, has resigned with immediate effect.

This comes as the company is facing pressure from its creditors and shareholders. In a separate announcement on Wednsday, the commodities trading company said it intends to "vigorously resist" a lawsuit by major shareholder Goldilocks Investment accusing it of inflating profits to raise money.

The beleaguered commodity trader said that it had not been served with the writ as at 7.26am on Wednesday and was unable to comment on the accuracy of news reports about the lawsuit.

However, "the company believes the allegations in the lawsuit... to be unfounded and intends to vigorously resist them if served".

Noble said further announcements will be made "as and when this matter develops".

The reported lawsuit comes after the Hong Kong-based company's credit ratings were downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, after it missed principal and interest payments on bonds due on Tuesday.

According to a Bloomberg report, which cited documents filed in Singapore's High Court, Goldilocks is accusing Noble and its executives, including Mr Elman, of relying "on the inflated profits and balance sheet to raise capital through bond and right issues on the SGX (Singapore Exchange) and borrowing from financial institutions".

The 72-page filings claim that Noble's management paid themselves inflated salaries, and then tried a cover-up when the accounts came under increased scrutiny, Bloomberg's report said.

It added that Goldilocks is seeking relief from Noble on behalf of shareholders, which includes some US$169 million paid to executives between 2011 and 2017, and interest and damages assessed by the court.

Goldilocks also reportedly wants a declaration from the court that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties.

