Noble tipped to pick buyer for LNG units by September

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
NOBLE Group is expected to pick a buyer for its oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) units by mid-September to cover debts and reduce credit exposure after a first-half loss of US$1.9 billion, sources familiar with the matter said.
Once Asia's largest commodities trader,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal