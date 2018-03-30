You are here
Noble's creditors not its economic owners, and liquidation not the only other option: Goldilocks
Refinancing and White knight proposals were rejected by board, it says
Singapore
GOLDILOCKS Investment Company on Thursday rubbished Noble Group's argument that its senior creditors are its economic owners, and that liquidation is the only way out if the group's primary restructuring plan fails and there is no alternative restructuring plan.
