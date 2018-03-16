You are here
Noble's improved terms for shareholders leave Goldilocks unimpressed
Abu Dhabi fund says it is "nothing more than window-dressing" and show of arrogance
THE sweetened terms in Noble Group's restructuring plan cut no ice with a major shareholder, with Goldilocks Investment Company warning on Thursday that it will escalate the matter.
Noble's shares fell 1.5 cent, or 8.9 per cent, to 15.3 Singapore cents on Thursday, erasing the gains it
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg