Nordic Group clinches contracts worth S$20.6 million

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 5:51 PM
PRECISION engineering and systems integration solutions provider Nordic Group has clinched several contracts worth approximately S$20.6 million in total.

The contracts were secured with new and repeat customers including multinational firms and companies in the marine, oil and gas, infrastructure and petrochemical industries.

The company's petrochemical and environmental engineering services division secured a maintenance service contract from a repeat customer worth approximately S$10.8 million for the servicing and maintenance of screening, sludge, grit and related equipment at various water reclamation plants in Singapore.

This contract is for a period of three years from Jan 26, 2018 to Jan 25, 2021.

The insulation and scaffolding services division renewed maintenance contracts for insulation and scaffolding works from repeat customers and secured a scaffolding and insulation capital project from a new customer worth approximately S$6.7 million.

The maintenance contracts span one to two years from December 2017 and February 2018, while the scaffolding and insulation project will be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

The system integration services division secured capital projects of approximately S$1.4 million from a repeat customer for the supply of valve remote control and tank gauging systems.

The contracts will be completed from the first quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019.

Finally, the precision engineering services division secured capital projects of S$1.7 million from repeat customers for machining services and mechanical assembly. The contracts will be completed in the second quarter of 2018.
